Iranian con artist wanted by Armenia for attempting to defraud local HSBC bank with fake 1,000,000 Euro check

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian con artist is wanted by Armenian authorities in suspicion of attempting to defraud the HSBC Bank Armenia, the investigative committee said.

According to authorities, HSBC Armenia reported to police in May 2018 that someone has tried to obtain 1,000,000 Euros with a fake check.

The investigation led to an Iranian citizen, who had arrived to Armenia in April 2018. The suspect, whose identity is undisclosed, has presented himself to be a businessman willing to make investments in Armenia.

He arrived at the HSBC Armenia head office on April 9 and presented a check dated 06.10.2017, filled in with data of HSBC Bank plc, along with a letter from the company ordering to pay 1,000,000 Euros to the drawee. The suspect demanded the bank to be paid the 1,000,000 Euros in Armenian drams – 561,190,000.

Upon validating the check, bank officials revealed it to be fake. Realizing that the plan has been exposed, the suspect left the country before the bank even contacted police.

The suspect has been charged and declared wanted. A court has issued an arrest warrant.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan