Pan-national potential should be united for fully protecting our interests in Artsakh issue, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The relative calm at the border is the result of the agreements reached in Dushanbe, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today at a press conference.

“The operative communication is one of the components of the agreement. Discussions took place over this issue too, some people thought me and Azerbaijan’s president are talking to one another all day. Of course this isn’t so, information was exchanged through representatives, upon necessity,” he said.

He said that he has states his stance over the Artsakh issue very clearly.

“We must unite our pan-national potential for fully protecting and pursuing our interests in the Artsakh issue. It is clear that the Artsakh issue is of key significance for the people of the country,” Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, from the very first day the negotiations process was seemingly covered with mystery. He said that there is a certain impression that a limited number of people are familiar with the negotiations process.

“I find this approach to be wrong. I think that maximally many people must be familiar with the negotiations process over the Artsakh issue. The Armenian people are familiar with the negotiations process and content regarding the Artsakh issue more than ever before. This approach will be continued,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan