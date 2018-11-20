There are more serious issues in CSTO and issue of Secretary General is an occasion to discuss them, says Armenia’s Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers the issue of the CSTO Secretary General secondary, tertiary and so on, Armenpress reports.

According to him, there are more serious issues in the CSTO, and the issue of the Secretary General is a chance to discuss them.

During today’s press conference in the government, asked what will be Armenia’s step if the position of the CSTO Secretary General is not maintained, Pashinyan said: “I hope we all understand that the issue of the CSTO Secretary General is not at least the major issue or is not so important. Here much more global and important issues are being discussed. The talk is about our commitments towards the CSTO and vice versa. The position of the Secretary General is secondary in this context”.

Pashinyan said it is necessary to understand what we mean by saying our security guarantee, to what extent our security is ensured. “We also need to understand the mutual commitments between the allies. This is the important. For many years Armenia’s representative was holding the position of the Secretary General, but what has changed? There are much more important, thorough and serious issues, and this is a chance for us to understand the system of these issues which is absolutely not a matter of political taste, it is necessary to discuss the security of Armenia and Artsakh. It is necessary to understand that what we consider a security system, what we mean actually, what expectations we have from that system and what is this system ready for, or what are the expectations of this system from us, whether we are ready to implement them. The talk is about all this”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

