More than 10 billion in misappropriations reclaimed, probes on total of 64 billion embezzlement underway

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee has returned 10 billion 554 million drams to the state budget from May to November of the current year, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a news conference when asked how much of misappropriated funds authorities have reclaimed.

“The return of additional tax obligations requires time and schedules have been developed. The State Oversight Service, the Prosecution also have indicators. I can’t mention a total amount at this moment,” he said.

He said that criminal investigations on a total of 64 billion drams in misappropriations and embezzlement are underway.

“Is this all? No, why not? Because the investigative bodies have certain limitations of capacity. They are working maximally. When these probes are completed, new ones will begin,” he said.

Pashinyan also said that certain people are also coming forward and offering to return money or property. He said that authorities are studying the offers to see if in fact the offer is objective and whether or not these people should actually return double or triple as much as they are offering. “These are people who know that the investigation will lead to them,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan