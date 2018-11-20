Pashinyan introduces government’s economic achievements and failures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers the elimination of monopolies, fight against corruption and shadow among the greatest achievements of the government during the past six months, reports Armenpress.

“You are now witnessing quite active investment developments, I cannot say this in statistical terms, but it’s obvious that there is an interest. Our task is to turn these interests into results. I consider the elimination of monopolies as the greatest success in the economic sector, since they were the key obstacle for economic development since Armenia’s independence. I consider the fight against corruption as the second success which again undermined the economic development for dozens of years. The next one is the fight against the shadow, 37.000 jobs are already publicly operating jobs”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan said the greatest failure in the economic sector is the policy over mining industry, which, however, he thinks that it derives from Armenia’s national interests. “It creates certain negative effect for the investment environment, but I am convinced that this investment effect will be definitely restored. Investigation is underway over several major economic entities and of course, our actions create some concerns in this regard. But we are working intensively to introduce our motives to our foreign partners in order to eliminate this investment feeling”, he said.

Pashinyan said there are problems with the activities of the South Caucasian Railways, North-South and other projects. “Leading companies are engaged in all these matters, but we are going to consistently protect our country’s interests”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan