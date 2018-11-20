Pashinyan expects decisions over Amulsar issue by spring 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he expects that it will be possible to make a fact-based decision over the Amulsar investment project issue until spring of 2019.

“Today, reputable international experts are saying that the arguments they are making over this project are legitimate. As you know, a criminal investigation is underway within the framework of the Amulsar project and its most important destination will be an international expertise by the most prestigious organization. We won’t spare resources from the state budget in order for these questions to get answers. This expertise will be a guideline for the Armenian government,” he said.

He said that in the event of the Sevan and Jermuk waters being jeopardized, the project won’t be implemented, and if not, it will be realized.

“I’ve said that during my premiership that project won’t be implemented, but we are bearing the obligations assumed by the previous government and we are heading in this direction,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan