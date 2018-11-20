2018 International Emmy Awards winners announced

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 46th International Emmy Awards tonight at a Black-Tie Gala event attended by 1,000 television professionals from around the world and hosted by comedian Hari Kondabolu at the New York Hilton, Armenpress reports citing the website of the Academy.

2 Special Awards and 11 Emmy statues were presented by the International Academy during the evening.

Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO, Dana Walden presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Sophie Turner Laing, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine Group, a network of more than 120 creative production companies with production capabilities in 23 markets in over 50 languages.

Blindspot star Sullivan Stapleton and Producer Julie Plec, presented the International Emmy Founders Award to record-setting writer, director, and producer, Greg Berlanti, who currently has fifteen shows in production.

Lars Mikkelsen accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as priest Johannes in Herrens Veje-Ride Upon the Storm. Anna Schudt accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as comedian Gaby Köster in Ein Schnupfen hatte auch gereicht-The Sniffles would have been fine.

The 11 winning International Emmy programs and performances span 10 countries: Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Portugal, Spain, The Netherlands, The UK and the US. They are: Etgar Keret: Based on a True Story (Arts Programming), Lars Mikkelsen (Best Performance by an Actor), Anna Schudt (Best Performance by an Actress), Nevsu (Comedy), Goodbye Aleppo (Documentary), La Casa de Papel-Money Heist (Drama Series), El Vato - Season 2 (Non-English Language US Primetime Program), Did You Get The Message? (Non-Scripted Entertainment), Una Historia Necesaria - The Suspended Mourning (Short-Form Series); Ouro Verde - The Payback (Telenovela), and Man in an Orange Shirt (TV Movie/Mini-Series). Complete winners' information follows this release.

“For people who work in television across the globe, this is the best of times. Despite change and uncertainty around the world, programming thrives”, said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner at the Gala. “We congratulate the winners for helping to make television better and better”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan