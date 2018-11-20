3% economic activity growth recorded in Armenia in October 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. After two-month low rates, Armenia’s economic activity again increased in October comprising 3%, reports Armenpress.

According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Committee, the economic activity rate comprised 3% in October 2018 against October of 2017. Moreover, the economic activity rose by 6% in January-October 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The growth in services (16.6%), industry (8.1%) and trade (5.8%) contributed to the increase in economic activity rate for October. At the same time, the gross output of the agriculture sector has significantly decreased, by 22.1% against October of 2017.

Consumer price index comprised 2.8%. The electricity production volume increased by 15% and the external trade turnover by 11.4% in October 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan