Some Saudi royals seeking to prevent Crown Prince from becoming king after Khashoggi murder

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Some members of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family are trying to prevent Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from becoming king, in connection with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, three sources close to the royal court said, Reuters reported.

According to the sources, dozens of princes and cousins from powerful branches of the Al Saud family want to see a change in the line of succession but would not act while King Salman - the crown prince’s 82-year-old father - is still alive.

They are discussing the possibility with other family members that after the king’s death, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, 76, a younger full brother of King Salman and uncle of the crown prince, could take the throne.