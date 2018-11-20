Explosion kills 3 in Azerbaijan apartment block
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. An explosion in an apartment block in Azerbaijan’s second largest city of Ganja has left at least three people dead, according to local media reports.
The explosion – believed to be caused by a gas leak – rocked the apartment building Tuesday morning.
Rescuers found three bodies underneath the rubble. One of the victims is a military serviceman. Anoterh serviceman was found alive and taken to a hospital.
Rescuers continue searching for survivors.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
