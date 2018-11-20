Yerevan City Hall focuses on kindergartens with unannounced inspections, supervision

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall will soon focus on kindergartens of the city and will continue carrying out unannounced inspections, Deputy Mayor Tigran Virabyan told ARMENPRESS.

The City Hall has already carried out inspections at four kindergartens in unannounced visits.

During the latest City Council sitting, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan raised the issue of food safety in kindergartens in terms of supply, storage, expirations date etc.

“If we want to face the reality then the visits should be carried out without notification and unannounced in order to see the real picture,” Virabyan said, adding that the inspections will be carried out regularly.

“At any moment of any day a visit, inspection, supervision, or simply a meeting with the children can take place at the level of deputy,” he said. He said they’ve received reports on the hot-line too, which in turn were also grounds for launching inspections.

Virabyan said the inspections at the four kindergartens did not reveal any serious food safety violations and sanitary-hygienic requirements were in place.

However, several other problems were discovered, relating to the conditions of the buildings, which Virabyan said was due to ‘lack of simple management’. In one case they discovered a pile of garbage near the building of the kindergarten, he said.

“There are problems that are beyond the powers of the principals, however there are also problems that are issues of solving momentarily,” he said.

He said the City Hall will renovate kindergartens by the 2019 budget.

The full interview is available in the Armenian version.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan