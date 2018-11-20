The Trumps welcome White House Christmas tree

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The holiday season officially kicked off at the White House Monday when U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received the 2018 White House Christmas tree, CNN reported.

The tree arrived at the North Portico of the White House by jingle bell-adorned horse and carriage, continuing an annual tradition.

The Trumps, both dressed festively in red, surveyed the tree as a military band played Christmas carols, walking hand-in-hand as they inspected the carriage's cargo.

This year's tree, standing 19-and-a-half-feet tall, hails from Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland, North Carolina, and will be displayed in the Blue Room.

White House Christmas tree selection is a competitive process overseen by the National Christmas Tree Association, which has provided the official tree since 1966.

The tradition of the White House Christmas tree dates back to 1889, when President Benjamin Harrison placed the first tree in the Yellow Room, decorated with candles and toys for his grandchildren, according to the White House Historical Association. The tree is believed to have made its debut in the Blue Room during the Taft administration in 1912.