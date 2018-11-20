President Bako Sahakyan, American-Armenian philanthropist Vahan Chamlian discuss implementation of various programs in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 19 met with philanthropist Vahan Chamlian and his adviser Vahagn Bznouni in Los Angeles to discuss issues on the implementation of diverse programs in Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, executive director of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan