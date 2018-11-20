LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1931.50, copper price stood at $6167.00, lead price stood at $1973.00, nickel price stood at $11375.00, tin price stood at $19365.00, zinc price stood at $2570.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.45% to $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.