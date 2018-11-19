Nikol pashinyan receives President of Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse 

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse. Note that today the roadmap of the cooperation agreement was signed between Yerevan and the Regional Council of Île-de-France for 2018-2021, according to which projects of exchange of experience in the spheres of waste management, urban transport management, city planning, culture and education will be implemented.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, highlighting the deepening of relations between Yerevan and Île-de-France, Nikol Pashinyan noted that relations between Armenia and France develop dynamically, which is evidenced y the frequent high level mutual visits between the two countries in the recent months. According to the acting PM, Île-de-France is one of the most effectively managed regions of France, and exchange of experience will be productive for Armenia.

Valérie Pécresse highly assessed the role of the French-Armenian community in the public, political and cultural life of of Île-de-France. She presented to Nikol Pashinyan the details of her meeting with Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

Saluting the signing of the above-mentioned document, Nikol Pashinyan noted that there are successful models of Armenian-French centralized and decentralized cooperation and Armenia is interested in examining and implementing advanced experience of management.

The interlocutors exchanged views on attracting French companies into areas of mutual interest.

The acting PM congratulated Valérie Pécresse for being awarded with Gold Medal of Yerevan City Council for her contribution to the strengthening of the friendly relations between Yerevan and Île-de-France.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan