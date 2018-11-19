Identity of suspected corrupt lawmaker to be disclosed in coming days

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan says they will disclose the identity of the Member of Parliament who is suspected in a corruption scandal. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was first to announce about an investigation into a massive bribery case involving a lawmaker earlier in October.

“You will know in the coming days,” Vanetsyan told reporters today.

Asked about the investigation into the wiretapping of his phone conversation with Special Investigative Service Director Sasun Khachatryan, Vanetsyan refused to comment, saying that the investigative committee will issue clarifications as the probe is proceeding.

He also declined to comment on the investigation regarding former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, saying “operative works are underway”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan