Acting first deputy PM Mirzoyan is confident extra-budgets must be refused

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. During today’s extraordinary session in the government, acting first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan assured that extra-budgets must be refused, reports Armenpress.

The Cabinet members mostly voted against bringing the issue of extra-budgets to the agenda by acting finance minister Atom Janjughazyan.

Ararat Mirzoyan said the issue of extra-budgets has always been in the interests of various agencies. “We must definitely move on the path of eliminating extra-budgets. Unfortunately, till now this issue has not been discussed in detail. I am confident that after passing some stages of discussions we will again touch upon this issue and this time with a positive solution”, he said, adding that this is one of the key steps on the path of reforms. “It’s understandable that there are agencies which have extra-budgets, and not managing the financial flows here is more easy and free of certain procedures and restrictions”, he said, adding that the government, ministries, the State Revenue Committee and the remaining structures should understand that there will not be a management of non-transparent, different flows with extra-budgets.

Acting deputy PM Tigran Avinyan stated that in order to be in favor of or against the closure of extra-budgets it is necessary to understand what problems extra-budgets solve. “Now I definitely agree with the logic that no ministry must have extra-budgets, but as long as we have not thoroughly discussed what risks are managed by these extra-budgets, I think it’s still inappropriate to bring this issue to the agenda for discussion”, he said.

