Armenia won’t be in stilly adaptive role in relations with int’l partners, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has underscored that Armenia will not be in the role of a silent adaptive country in its relations with international partners.

Pashinyan made the statement during a meeting with local officials at the Gegharkunik Governor’s Office, addressing a concern raised from the audience regarding the latest statement of Belarus on the recent developments in Armenia.

“I believe that all our international partners ought to record one thing – the kind of relations that they are used to see won’t happen with Armenia, [the kind] when we are in the stilly adaptive role,” Pashinyan said.

He assured that in these relations the people and government of Armenia are capable of preserving and protecting the country’s interests. “Everyone must reckon with this, and I promise you that they will,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan