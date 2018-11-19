No increase in tax burden without broad public discussion – acting first deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. During today’s extraordinary session in the government, acting first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan touched upon the discussions in social networks about the initiative of taxing Armenian citizens who went to work abroad, Armenpress reports.

Mirozyan said there will be no increase in tax burden without a broad public discussion.

“I want to state that we need to take into account that numerous ideas can be discussed. Moreover, sometimes these discussions can be distorted and interpreted differently. They may not be approved by the people, but they can become a reality only by the public consent”, he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the overall income declaration system has been misunderstood. “If this idea is implemented, any double-taxation should be ruled out. Before this we need to understand to what extent Armenia is ready for it”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan