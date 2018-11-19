Program on constructing new landfill in Yerevan being implemented at the moment – Mayor Marutyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. There are different proposals over the problem of garbage collection in Yerevan, all are being considered, but the one which will be the most convenient for the Yerevan community, will be implemented, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan told reporters at a briefing in the City Hall, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment we are examining these proposals”, he said.

Marutyan informed that the program on construction of a new landfill in Yerevan is being implemented at the moment by one of the European banks. “In line with this we are also considering the proposal on constructing a waste processing plant. When I was in France, I told president of the regional council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécress that we face problems with transportation and garbage collection, she immediately reacted to this and already included respective specialists in her delegation during Armenia visit. Today we have talked about it for the first time and already reached an agreement that the specialists will visit Armenia for one-two weeks, and we will jointly examine the fields of transport and garbage collection and will have the results of these studies”, Marutyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan