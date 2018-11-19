Innovative solutions for reducing corruption risks developed by justice ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A corruption-free business is economically more beneficial, deputy justice minister Suren Krmoyan said during the Reduction of Corruption Risks in the Private Sector seminar. He said that corruption should be overcome in the private sector by using unorthodox and innovative tools.

“….Traditional tools are education, prevention, law enforcement system, and others, but we want new ideas, new approaches in reducing corruption risks. This is actually not a difficult process, we understood that corruption risks are possible to be reduced through very simple ideas and very few financial resources,” he said.

He highlighted the fact that businesses too should make recommendations. He said that the ministry has carried out surveys in the private sector and they recapped the answers and came up with solutions.

“For example, the citizen, by clearing products at customs, knows where the obstacle is and what solution he sees. Very often the businesses have the solutions, but simply their voice isn’t heard. Therefore, we attach importance to recommendations from businesses,” he said.

He said they will discuss and select the best proposals and that innovative solutions have been designed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan