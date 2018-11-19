Michel Bloomberg donates 1,8 billion dollars to Johns Hopkins University

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Billionaire businessmen, philanthropist and former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg has donated 1,8 billion dollars to the Johns Hopkins University.

“I’m giving $1.8 billion to @JohnsHopkins for financial aid so admissions can be permanently need blind. I want to open the same door of opportunity that I had for generations of talented students, regardless of financial circumstances”, he said on Twitter.

“Here’s a simple idea I bet most Americans agree with: No qualified high school student should ever be barred entrance to a college based on his or her family’s bank account. Yet it happens all the time.

When colleges review applications, all but a few consider a student’s ability to pay. As a result, high-achieving applicants from low- and middle-income families are routinely denied seats that are saved for students whose families have deeper pockets”, he further said in a New York Times op-ed.

