'There are three million prime ministers in Armenia', Pashinyan’s description for level of democracy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The key change that has taken place in Armenia is that each citizen in the Republic of Armenia is in power, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with residents of Martuni, a town in the country’s Gegharkunik province.

“We’ve now already shaped a new Armenia, where each and every one of you feels victorious. The key change that took place in Armenia is that you, each of you is in power in Armenia. Until now, it’s accepted to critically say that there are three million prime ministers in Armenia, there are three million presidents, there are three million ministers. This was said as a critisizm, but I find this to be an advantage that there are three million prime ministers in our country, because when we are saying that you are the power in Armenia, we mean this very thing. Being a prime minister in new times is not an enjoyment, it is a responsibility. When we are saying that the power belongs to the people in Armenia, this means that there are three million prime ministers in Armenia, and each and every one of you is a prime minister. Yes, each of you is the prime minister of this country, this means the special responsibility of each of us for our reality,” Pashinyan said.

He said that now the time has come for the responsibility of each and everyone, in order for all to understand how much depends on their decisions. “For example, you have one vote in the election, I have one too also, the governor and the minister also have one vote. Everyone must feel their special responsibility in the election. Because now is not the time when the governor, police commissioner, national security service director or the [venals] are making decisions. Now you are the ones who will make a decision, and each and every one of you must feel this responsibility. By giving your vote you will determine the fate of these children who still are not entitled to vote,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the Day of Martuni, a local holiday, Pashinyan stressed that the townlet always has the occasion to celebrate and be proud, because the locals, as well as all citizens of Armenia, stand out with their strong will, diligence and their power not to reconcile with despair.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan