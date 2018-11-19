Armenia to introduce third series banknotes from November 22

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian national currency, the dram, third generation banknotes will be introduced from November 22.

The new banknotes will be made from high quality composite materials, which in turn will ensure an average 3-4 times higher lifecycle. The bills also feature the best modern security features, as well as designs for visually impaired persons.

The newly introduced denomination will be the 2000 dram banknote.

The third series 1000 dram banknote depicts Paruyr Sevak, the 5000 dram depicts writer William Saroyan, the 10,000 dram depicts Komitas, the 20,000 bill depicts Ivan Ayvazovsky, and the 50,000 bill depicts St. Gregory the Illuminator, a video of the Central Bank showed.

The currently active bills will remain in circulation until natural wearout.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan