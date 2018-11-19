Iran nuclear deal key component of stability in Middle East – UK foreign secretary

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The nuclear deal signed with Iran is one of the key components of stability in the Middle East, UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said ahead of the Tehran visit, TASS reports.

“The Iran nuclear deal remains a vital component of stability in the Middle East by eliminating the threat of a nuclearized Iran”, he said, adding that it needs 100% compliance though to survive. “We will stick to our side of the bargain as long as Iran does”.

Jeremy Hunt will arrive in Iran on November 19 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.

