California wildfires death toll reaches 80

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the California wildfires in Butte County has reached 77, Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea said November 18, bringing the state-wide death toll to 80, according to AP.

The list of missing people dropped from 1300 to just under 1000 people.

According to latest data the Camp Fire burnt more than 500 square kilometers of land and destroyed more than 12,000 structures. It is currently only 45% contained.

Almost all of the town of Paradise is gone. President Donald Trump witnessed the devastation for himself Saturday, accompanied by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

"We're all going to work together and we'll do a real job, but this is very sad to see," Trump said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan