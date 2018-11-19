Georgian deputy minister suffers 12 broken ribs in car crash
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s first deputy minister of education, science, culture and sports Mikheil Giorgadze has suffered 12 broken ribs in a serious traffic accident in Kakheti, the ministry said.
“His life is out of danger, he is in a stable state,” it said.
According to local media reports Giorgadze slammed into a tree Sunday night. He was alone in the vehicle.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
