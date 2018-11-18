Armenia’s Gyumri hosts concert to mark Poland’s 100th anniversary of independence

GYUMRI, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Poland in Armenia organized an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Poland’s independence for its local community in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

Poland’s National Independence Day is celebrated on 11 November to commemorate the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as in 1918.

The event in Gyumri featured a concert at the Vardan Atchemyan State Drama Theater. Performances included works of Komitas and Frederic Chopin. It was organized by the Embassy of Poland in Armenia, the Polish community and Polonia – the Union of Poles in Armenia.

Ambassador of Poland Pawel Cieplak told ARMENPRESS that before Gyumri the concert also took place in Yerevan in May at the Komitas House-Museum.

“The largest Polish community in Armenia is in Gyumri and the event dedicated to the Independence Day of Poland had to be presented in this city. Both Chopin and Komitas are renowned artists. True, both did not see their homelands’ independence, but had great roles in raising awareness of national conscious and identity,” the ambassador said.

“I am happy that the Armenian-Polish relations are developing very good in the last two years. I am hopeful that in the future, after the parliamentary election, these relations will be deepened by encompassing new areas,” he said, speaking about the relations between the two countries.

