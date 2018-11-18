Questions raised by Pashinyan must inevitably be clarified, MP Alen Simonyan on Belarus statement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Informing the content of a closed-door, confidential session of a military-political alliance to an adversary country of an ally raises questions in terms of international norms of big politics, Civil Contract Party Board member, MP Alen Simonyan said on Facebook, referring to the Belarusian foreign ministry’s respond to Armenian caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan’s statement. Pashinyan had expressed surprise that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had disclosed details of a closed-door session of the CSTO to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Belarus.

“I familiarized myself with the Belarusian foreign ministry spokesperson’s statement and I can say the following: The Armenian prime minister has expressed himself clearly and the questions raised by him must be clarified inevitable. As far as ethics and correctness, our colleagues continue grossly ignoring [ethics and correctness], by not yet realizing that this puts the allied trust within the structure to doubt.

Also in terms of international norms of big politics the [disclosure] of the content of closed-door, confidential session of a military political alliance to an adversary country of an ally raises questions, and knowing the Prime Minister of Armenia I can say that he will get the answers of these questions,” Simonyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan