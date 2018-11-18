Transportation, communication and IT commission set up at Public Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The new commission of transportation, communication and information technology affairs of the Public Council elected a chairperson during its inaugural sitting.

The commission is comprised of 42 members.

UEICT (Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies) president and UNICOMP founder Armen Baldryan, one of the two candidates for the commission chair, was elected to office.

The commission is composed of representatives of leading companies of the sector who are willing to bring forward fresh ideas in the system, raise issues and propose innovative solutions.

Baldryan expressed hope that the commission will become a productive and mutually beneficial arena for cooperation between the government and the specialized community.

