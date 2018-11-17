Spanish police arrest 11 suspected drug traffickers, seize 650kg cocaine in major int’l operation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Spain’s law enforcement agencies arrested 11 suspects and seized 650kg cocaine in an anti-international drug trafficking operation, local authorities said November 17.

Spain’s national police was assisted by the United States DEA and Colombia’s CTI in the operation.

Law enforcement agencies tracked down and began monitoring a safe house used by the suspects in the northwestern province of Galicia.

Six suspects were arrested in Galicia and another five in Madrid.

The huge quantity of cocaine was discovered in the Galicia safehouse.

