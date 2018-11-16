Avalanche risk prompts shutdown of Stepantsminda-Lars road

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road has been shut down due to an avalanche danger, Georgian authorities told the Armenian ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies. The latest update of the shutdown is as of 18:00.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan