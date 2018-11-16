First Deputy PM to represent Armenia at EEU Intergovernmental Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has authorized his First Deputy Ararat Mirzoyan to represent the Armenian government at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and to carry out necessary functions for ensuring the council’s authorities.

After the Constitutional amendments in Armenia, a legislative stipulation was not made by which the country would be represented by the First Deputy PM at the council, and that is why Pashinyan was representing the country at the latest council sitting.

The Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in the Eurasian Supreme Council session, the sitting taken part by heads of state of EEU countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan