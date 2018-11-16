Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-18

YEREVAN, 16 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 November, USD exchange rate down by 1.55 drams to 485.72 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.02 drams to 550.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 621.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 74.33 drams to 18924.56 drams. Silver price up by 1.80 drams to 220.66 drams. Platinum price down by 72.85 drams to 13008.34 drams.