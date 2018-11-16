Pashinyan submits petition to President Sarkissian to award weightlifters Simon Martirosyan and Gor Minasyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has submitted a petition to President Armen Sarkissian to award world weightlifting champion Simon Martirosyan with the 2nd degree Medal of the Services to the Motherland and weightlifter Gor Minasyan with the Medal of Gratitude, the Armenian government said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

Simon Martirosyan became a world champion in the recent World Weightlifting Championship in Turkmenistan, and Gor Minasyan won silver medal at the Championship.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan