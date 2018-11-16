LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.21% to $1940.50, copper price up by 1.47% to $6175.00, lead price up by 0.85% to $1964.50, nickel price up by 1.51% to $11450.00, tin price up by 0.62% to $19425.00, zinc price up by 4.19% to $2584.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
