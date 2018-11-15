Nikol Pashinyan visits Megerian Carpet Company and has working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Megerian Carpet Company, where he toured in the company’s museum and got acquainted with the works of the company.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the leadership of the company introduced to the acting PM the development projects of Megerian Carpet. The sides exchanged views on prospects for developing business in Armenia.

Afterwards, Nikol Pashinyan had a working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates. Highly assessing their education, Pashinyan noted that he is interested in their involvement in state administration system. The acting PM expressed confidence that their knowledge and abilities can foster the development and modernization of the state administration system. Various issues about the opportunities of Armenia’s development were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan