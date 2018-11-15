YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Due to unfavorable weather conditions Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars remains closed for semi-trailer trucks, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian Embassy in Georgia.

A traffic jam extending 1 km has emerged in the Russian part of Upper Lars checkpoint. Entry to Georgia is still closed for trucks.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan