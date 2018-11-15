Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-11-18

YEREVAN, 15 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.69 drams to 487.27 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.24 drams to 549.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.31 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.72 drams to 622.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 8.65 drams to 18850.23 drams. Silver price down by 1.09 drams to 218.86 drams. Platinum price down by 144.03 drams to 13081.19 drams.