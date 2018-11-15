Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits Bulgaria

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid an official visit to Bulgaria, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan met with Bulgaria’s defense minister Krasimir Karakachanov and Chief of Defense, General Andrey Botsev. Issues relating to the Armenian-Bulgarian military and military-technical cooperation were discussed. The officials summed up the activities carried out in 2018 within the frames of the mutual partnership and outlined the cooperation development prospects.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Armen Sargsyan accompanied the Armenian delegation during the visit.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces also visited Bulgarian military industry enterprises, laid a wreath at the memorial of Unknown soldier.

