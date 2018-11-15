National Security Service reveals, prevents several corruption-related crimes involving officials

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has revealed and prevented a number of corruption-related crimes, the press department of the service said.

One case concerns a group of locals of the Aragatsotn Province who are suspected in illegally appropriating and selling nearly 600 trucks of chernozem – a black-colored fertile soil. The group operated during April-November of 2018 and sold each batch (one truck) for 65-110,000 drams.

The NSS said that the suspects have regularly bribed two local officials of the ministry of nature protection to have a green light for their illegal activities.

Four people in total have been charged and are currently under investigation.

Another revealed case concerns the smuggling of automobile tires from Georgia. According to preliminary information, two citizens of Armenia have bribed a customs inspector at the Bagratashen checkpoint to carry out their illegal actions without obstruction.

The NSS is also probing misappropriations at the Tashir community municipality of Lori Province, where several officials are suspected in embezzling a total of 114 million drams.

Investigations into illegal loggings in Tavush involving officials are also underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan