Business Armenia CEO resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Business Armenia Foundation Armen Avak Avakian resigned, Armenpress reports Avakian said on Facebook.

“Today I submitted my resignation letter to the Board of Trustees of the Business Armenia Foundayion.

Dear team, staff and foreign representatives of the Business Armenia,

Passing through many difficulties we have reformed the Development Foundation of Armenia by an interesting work and created the Business Armenia. Thanks to you and your work Business Armenia today not only has become one of the strongest structures in our country, but positioned Armenia either in the first or the highest ranks among 100 countries being appreciated by major international organizations. In any situation our team remained firm and maintained the “family warmth”. It is thanks to you and your work that the Business Armenia became the most important friend and supporter of investors and businessmen.

Thank you for the pleasant work, wish you new achievements.

Dear businessmen and investors,

The most pleasant part of my activities was to see the “fire” and “sparkle” of your eyes in terms of any solved issue, overcoming difficulty and decision-making for new investments. Regardless of the changes, the Business Armenia will continue working, solving issues and supporting you while making new investments or exports in our country.

The firm bases for the structure’s activity are already set up and it already operates like a system. In the status of acting CEO, I will ensure the continuation of investment programs and Foundation’s activities, and the smooth transition after the election of the new CEO.

I wish you good luck and productive work”, Avakian said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan