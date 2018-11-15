Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

Gibraltar-Armenia football match tickets sold


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. All tickets for Gibraltar-Armenia football match have been sold, reports Armenpress.

The match will be held in Victoria stadium with 5000 seats on November 16 at 23:45 Yerevan time.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




