VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum launched

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum has kicked off on November 15, TASS reports.

The opening ceremony of the Forum was carried out by Russian deputy prime minister Olga Golodets and minister of culture Vladimir Medinsky.

“I am delighted to welcome you in the seventh International Cultural Forum. St. Petersburg is the global capital of cultural life”, the Russian deputy PM said.

35 participants were registered for the Forum. 14 sections operate headed by the world’s leading cultural specialists.

Representatives of 150 countries are expected to attend the Forum which will be held until November 17.

This year Italy and Qatar received the status of a Guest Country.

The Forum includes a program and festival part for the locals and tourists.

Armenia’s acting minister of culture Lilit Makunts is taking part in the Forum.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan