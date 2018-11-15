Pashinyan calls for heightened supervision at prisons to rule out corruption-related ‘traditions’

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will allocate 270,858,000 drams to the justice ministry for capital renovations in correctional facilities.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting today, caretaker minister of justice Artak Zeynalyan said that the Vardashen correctional facility required urgent renovation of its external water drainage system, as well as the external and internal draining network of the Nubarashen correctional facility, and the external draining network of the Sevan correctional facility.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that this issue must be focused on and that the quality of work must be highlighted, not to make additional spending more frequently on the same issue.

Zeynalyan said no renovations have been carried out for more than 10 years in the abovementioned facilities.

“[So-called] traditions exist at correctional facilities, Mr. Zeynalyan, I don’t know if you know this or not, but since we’re talking about this topic, let’s also speak about it: when money is allocated from the state budget for carrying out any kind of work at the correctional facilities, the work is done, but very often it is done at the expense of money collected from convicts, and one can already guess what happens to the remainder. At least during my time at a correctional facility I noticed this type of occurrences several times, therefore everything must be very clear in this issue in order to be able to solve the problems,” Pashinyan told the caretaker justice minister, calling for heightened supervision.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan