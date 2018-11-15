Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh sends congratulatory letters to US Congress

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan on November 14 sent congratulatory letters to a group of US legislators for the victory in the US midterm elections, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

“The people of Artsakh highly value your support to the issues of Armenian significance. We hope your future activities will contribute to strengthening human rights, democracy and recognizing the peoples’ right to free self-determination”, the letters say.

A group of Congressmen have been re-elected based on the recent US midterm election results. Armenian-American Anthony Brindisi has also been elected to the Congress.

