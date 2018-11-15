Roads mainly passable in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on November 15, as of 10:20, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that snowfalls are reported in Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Tashir, Spitak and Aparan towns, Aragats region, Dilijan, Berd-Chambarak highway.

The drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to the provinces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan