President of Artsakh meets Armenia’s Ambassador in France

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Paris with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the French Republic Hasmik Tolmajian on November 14, Sahakyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated Hasmik Tolmajian on being appointed to the responsible position wishing her efficient work.

The meeting addressed issues on enhancing the Artsakh-France ties.

President Sahakyan highlighted the close cooperation between the diplomatic missions of Artsakh and Armenia in developing bilateral relations as a necessary precondition for the successful implementation of targeted programs.

