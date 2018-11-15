President Bako Sahakyan meets group of members of France-Artsakh friendship circle in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on November 14 met with a group of members of the France-Artsakh friendship circle in Paris, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the French-Artsakh ties were discussed.

The President said the development of relations with France is one of Artsakh’s main foreign policy directions and thanked the members of the circle for the efforts aimed at deepening and expanding the bilateral relations.

Bako Sahakyan arrived in Paris on a working visit on November 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan