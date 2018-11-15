Bolton’s deputy removed from White House after Melania Trump row

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. White House Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel has left her post, following a high-profile row with US First Lady Melania Trump, according to media reports.

The White House said John Bolton’s deputy Ricardel "departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration".

The administration did not elaborate further.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump this week said that Ricardel "no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House".

The two reportedly feuded during a tour of Africa in October, BBC reported.

The announcement of the transfer of Ricardel was made in a statement by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Sanders added that Mira Ricardel "will continue to support the president".

According to US media reports earlier this week, Melania Trump and Mira Ricardel quarreled over seating arrangements on her plane.

During her trip, Melania Trump told ABC in a rare interview that there were people in the White House who she does not trust.

She said she gave the president "my honest advice and honest opinions and then he does what he wants to do".

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan